Chris Paul: ‘I Will Be Alright’

by May 25, 2018
3,292

Chris Paul left Houston’s 98-94 Game 5 victory Thursday night against the Warriors due to a right hamstring injury.

Paul’s status for Game 6 is up in the air—Eric Gordon would handle point guard duties if CP3 doesn’t suit up—but he tried to put on a brave front.

The Rockets will be looking to advance to the NBA Finals, and head coach Mike D’Antoni says his superstar point guard is worried about potentially having to sit out Saturday night’s tilt in Golden State.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“His spirits aren’t great,” D’Antoni said. “He wanted to be out there, and for sure he’s worried and all that. That’s normal.”

Paul, who was not available for comment on Thursday, missed 24 games this season with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring. He scored 20 points, including several key 3-pointers, in the Game 5 win.

“Obviously you saw him limp off, and he’s a tough guy,” D’Antoni said. “So they’ll do whatever they can do. If he’s there, great, good for him. If he isn’t, we have enough guys and it’s time for somebody else to step up. We’ve got plenty of guys over there that will have some fresh legs, that’s for sure.”

  
