Chris Paul: ‘I Will Be Alright’

Chris Paul left Houston’s 98-94 Game 5 victory Thursday night against the Warriors due to a right hamstring injury.

Chris Paul suffers an injury late in game 5 pic.twitter.com/VLGm7MXklq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 25, 2018

Paul’s status for Game 6 is up in the air—Eric Gordon would handle point guard duties if CP3 doesn’t suit up—but he tried to put on a brave front.

Just saw injured Rockets guard Chris Paul jump into a Maybach outside the Toyota Center and he said: “I will be all right.” I next asked about Game 6, Paul said: “Oh yeah,” before being whisked away. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 25, 2018

The Rockets will be looking to advance to the NBA Finals, and head coach Mike D’Antoni says his superstar point guard is worried about potentially having to sit out Saturday night’s tilt in Golden State.

Per the Houston Chronicle: