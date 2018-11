Cole Anthony and Oak Hill got their first major test against Moravian Prep at the Carmel Classic Tip-off tournament on Saturday.

Behind junior Cam Thomas‘ 30 points and Anthony’s 18, Oak Hill rallied from behind before winning in overtime, 92-85.

Cole Anthony & Oak Hill Get Tested in HEATED Matchup! 🤬 📽️: https://t.co/yzhWyMQIGD pic.twitter.com/YUUYlnP5RN — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 11, 2018

