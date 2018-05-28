Dan Gilbert: Cavs Focused on NBA Finals, Not LeBron’s Future

The Cleveland Cavaliers are too focused on the task of winning an improbable NBA championship this season to worry about LeBron James‘ future, according to team owner Dan Gilbert.

New story: Following Game 7, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert spoke to ESPN about LeBron's impending free agency, Cleveland's chaotic season and his son, Nick's, recovery from a second brain surgery in the last three months https://t.co/lvXMa4cg3z — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 28, 2018

Gilbert says James’ looming free agency this summer is something to think about after the Finals.

James played all 48 minutes in a masterful Game 7 performance against the Boston Celtics, dragging the Cavs back into the title round, though it wasn’t hard to notice him ignoring Gilbert during the celebration.

Heartwarming moment between LeBron and Dan Gilbert on the way to the trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/ImlcuepPfp — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) May 28, 2018

Per ESPN: