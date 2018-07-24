David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

Spurs legend David Robinson unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Kawhi Leonard prior to his trade to Toronto last week, and says the the former NBA Finals MVP is a “hard guy to understand.”

Robinson is baffled by the deterioration of the relationship.

New story: David Robinson told @Rachel__Nichols on The Jump that his repeated attempts to reach Kawhi Leonard went unreturned before the trade https://t.co/qkN5nwTQku — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 23, 2018

The Hall of Fame center argues that San Antonio’s front-office and medical staff wouldn’t have put Leonard’s health at risk.

“He really, he’s a hard guy,” Robinson said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols. “He’s just quiet. He doesn’t … I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him. “I think the whole time he’s been here [in San Antonio], I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times, and I can count on one hand how many words he’s really said to me. So he’s just a quiet guy, and I think that that’s made it difficult, I think, for all parties to really understand each other in this process.” Robinson, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 after a 14-year career in San Antonio that featured two championships, 10 All-Star appearances and a regular-season MVP award in 1995, found it curious that the Spurs — who were among the early adopters to resting healthy players to save them for the long haul — would change course and force Leonard to play if they felt like it could harm him. “I mean, it’s one of the oddest situations I think I’ve seen since I’ve been in pro basketball,” Robinson said. “He’s a hard guy to understand. He’s a hard guy to read.”

