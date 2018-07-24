David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

by July 24, 2018
1,042

Spurs legend David Robinson unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Kawhi Leonard prior to his trade to Toronto last week, and says the the former NBA Finals MVP is a “hard guy to understand.”

Robinson is baffled by the deterioration of the relationship.

The Hall of Fame center argues that San Antonio’s front-office and medical staff wouldn’t have put Leonard’s health at risk.

Per ESPN:

“He really, he’s a hard guy,” Robinson said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols. “He’s just quiet. He doesn’t … I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him.

“I think the whole time he’s been here [in San Antonio], I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times, and I can count on one hand how many words he’s really said to me. So he’s just a quiet guy, and I think that that’s made it difficult, I think, for all parties to really understand each other in this process.”

Robinson, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 after a 14-year career in San Antonio that featured two championships, 10 All-Star appearances and a regular-season MVP award in 1995, found it curious that the Spurs — who were among the early adopters to resting healthy players to save them for the long haul — would change course and force Leonard to play if they felt like it could harm him.

“I mean, it’s one of the oddest situations I think I’ve seen since I’ve been in pro basketball,” Robinson said. “He’s a hard guy to understand. He’s a hard guy to read.”

Related
Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Says Thank You to Toronto

3 days ago
6,367
NBA

On The Rise: OG Anunoby is Primed to Take Another Big Leap 🔋

4 days ago
4,709
NBA

Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

5 days ago
2,180
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Won’t Hold Out from Playing in Toronto

5 days ago
12,785
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

6 days ago
33,048
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want to Play in Toronto

6 days ago
45,903
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

David Robinson Says Kawhi Leonard Ignored His Outreach

1 hour ago
1,042

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

2 hours ago
1,198

Zach LaVine: ‘I Want to Be Great on Both Ends’

2 hours ago
234

Report: T-Wolves Expect Karl-Anthony Towns to Ink Extension

3 hours ago
294

Isaiah Thomas Says He Deserved a Max Deal Prior to Hip Injury

3 hours ago
1,713