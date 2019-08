After starting the first session of FIBA World Cup training on the USA Select Team, De’Aaron Fox impressed enough to join the National Team by Day 2.

Fox dropped 12 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds in 15 minutes during the Blue vs White game before withdrawing from Team USA last week.

Peep Fox’s highlights with the red, white and blue in the video above!

