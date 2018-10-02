Deandre Ayton Dominates in Preseason Debut

Suns rookie big man Deandre Ayton had a dominant preseason debut, leading the way with 24 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks.

But it wasn’t enough, as the visiting Sacramento Kings held off Phoenix 108-102.

Debut night stats ⬇️ 24PTS/10REB/1AST/1STL/3BLKS A double-double in 30 minutes. The number ONE draft pick ladies and gentlemen @DeandreAyton pic.twitter.com/wXBD9TcQVQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 2, 2018

Ayton, the top pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, “had a lot of fun” in his first pro game.

Per the AZ Republic: