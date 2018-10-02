Deandre Ayton Dominates in Preseason Debut

Suns rookie big man Deandre Ayton had a dominant preseason debut, leading the way with 24 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks.
But it wasn’t enough, as the visiting Sacramento Kings held off Phoenix 108-102.
Ayton, the top pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, “had a lot of fun” in his first pro game.
Per the AZ Republic:
“Ayton is going to be really good,” Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. “He’s going to be a tough deal for the next 10 to 12 years.”
The 7-footer shot 9-of-16 from the field while the rest of the Suns went 24-of-58.
“I had a lot of fun, especially when you work so hard in the offseason and get yourself in NBA-ready shape,” Ayton said. “You have a lot of fun when you’re not fatigued.”