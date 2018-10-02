Deandre Ayton Dominates in Preseason Debut

by October 02, 2018
1,109

Suns rookie big man Deandre Ayton had a dominant preseason debut, leading the way with 24 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks.

But it wasn’t enough, as the visiting Sacramento Kings held off Phoenix 108-102.

Ayton, the top pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, “had a lot of fun” in his first pro game.

Per the AZ Republic:

“Ayton is going to be really good,” Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. “He’s going to be a tough deal for the next 10 to 12 years.”

The 7-footer shot 9-of-16 from the field while the rest of the Suns went 24-of-58.

“I had a lot of fun, especially when you work so hard in the offseason and get yourself in NBA-ready shape,” Ayton said. “You have a lot of fun when you’re not fatigued.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

6 days ago
1,701
NBA

Joel Embiid on Deandre Ayton: ‘He’s About to Get His Ass Kicked This Year’

1 week ago
1,855
NBA

Devin Booker Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

3 weeks ago
679
ryan anderson marquese chriss trade
NBA

Report: Rockets Trade Ryan Anderson to Suns for Chriss, Knight

1 month ago
2,958
NBA

Devin Booker: ‘It’s Winning Time’

1 month ago
2,819
NBA

2018 Draft Class Predicts Who Will Win Rookie of the Year and More 👀

1 month ago
2,774
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Markelle Fultz Shows Off Improved Jumper in Preseason Win Over Magic 🔥

2 hours ago
440

‘I Was Huge into Conspiracies’: Kyrie Irving Sorry for Flat Earth Theory

5 hours ago
1,811

Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

5 hours ago
375

Deandre Ayton Dominates in Preseason Debut

6 hours ago
1,109

10 Best Hip-Hop Sneaker Brand Collaborations 👟🎶

21 hours ago
3,049