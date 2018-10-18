DeMar DeRozan Makes Spurs Debut After ‘Extremely Long Summer’

DeMar DeRozan says “it feels good” to close the chapter on an extremely long chapter.

DeRozan made his regular season debut Wednesday night for the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with a game-high 28 pionts in a 112-108 win against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

DeRozan leads Spurs past Wolves 112-108; Butler scores 23. https://t.co/7QV0lx0g3X — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 18, 2018

The All-Star guard has come to embrace the Spurs’ culture following his trade from Toronto this summer.

