DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This is My Chess Move’

DeMarcus Cousins is excited to be joining the Warriors, to say the least.

Draymond Green led Golden State’s recruitment of Boogie, who says playing for the Dubs is his “chess move.”

The 27-year-old NBA All-Star is coming off a torn left Achilles, and agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the two-time defending champions.

ESPN story on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins agreeing on a one-year, $5.3M deal with the Golden State Warriors. https://t.co/0c3YLFtvM0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Per ESPN: