DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This is My Chess Move’

by July 03, 2018
2

DeMarcus Cousins is excited to be joining the Warriors, to say the least.

Draymond Green led Golden State’s recruitment of Boogie, who says playing for the Dubs is his “chess move.”

The 27-year-old NBA All-Star is coming off a torn left Achilles, and agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the two-time defending champions.

Per ESPN:

Cousins, who averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists and shot 35.4 percent on 3-pointers last season in 48 games, told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears he was confused and hurt that he had no offers, even from the Pelicans.

Cousins told Spears that he called his agent and they discussed various options, including the Warriors, who lost center JaVale McGee in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston.

“This is my ace of spades,” Cousins said. “This is my chess move.”

After the details had been discussed, Cousins said he had “great” conversations with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, all of whom were his teammates on Team USA. “Every guy was excited,” he said.

        
