DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Every Guy Said Let’s Go Get Another Championship’

DeMarcus Cousins is ready for a fresh start in Golden State, critics be damned, and says helping the Warriors hoist another NBA championship trophy is the only thing on his mind.

Cousins, 27, is coming off a devastating Achilles injury, and hopes to be ready for training camp.

Above all, Boogie is excited to play alongside the Dubs’ other superstars, and thinks he’ll fit in just fine.

“Just a chance to play for a winning culture,” Cousins said Thursday. “I also have a chance to play with some of the most talented players of this era. Those two things alone, that pretty much sums it up.” Golden State’s fiery big man seems content in his new surroundings and wants the hardware to show for it. “Every guy said let’s go get another championship,” Cousins said. “They are a well-established team and they could have easily been like, ‘No, we don’t need him.’ But they were excited like a team that’s never accomplished anything.”

