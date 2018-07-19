DeMarcus Cousins on Critics: ‘I Don’t Give a F**k’

by July 19, 2018
178

DeMarcus Cousins isn’t spending a lot time fretting over what people think of his decision to join the Golden State Warriors this summer.

Cousins says playing for the two-time defending NBA champs was the best move for his career, and couldn’t care less about critics’ gripes.

Boogie inked a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Dubs instead of holding out for a better offer from a bad team.

Per SHOWTIME Sports (via SI):

“This is my ace of spades,” Cousins said of the deal. “This is my nuclear bomb. My last resort.”

Many fans were not happy when Cousins accepted the Warriors deal. However, the center won’t let their criticism stop him.

“Yeah, I could’ve probably gotten a decent contract from a bad team but how does that help me? I’m already fighting a career-ending injury. I’m not going to put myself in an already bad situation to try to prove my value or my worth as a player in a situation that’s not looking to win. I knew how it would be perceived from some. I don’t give a f—. I’m saying it now because I’ve seen the reaction, but I didn’t give a f—. I knew where my ace was and we made the call.

“There’s some motherf—— out there that’s probably ripping their hair out right now, and I love it. It’s just another test for me to overcome. I’ve been through so much adversity, if I sat there and dwelled on those moments, where the f— would I be right now? I don’t need anybody feeling sorry for me. I’m a fighter, and I never give up, and I’m taking this challenge head on.”

