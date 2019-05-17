Does Sharife Cooper Deserve a Top 5 Ranking?! EYBL Session 2 Highlights

Sharife Cooper had an absolutely outstanding junior season, winning the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year by racking up impressive averages of 27.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.

Cooper enters the AAU season as one of the best point guards in the country. But his ridiculously quick-twitch and explosive game begs the question: Is he simply the best high school player, period?

Check out his other highlights below!

