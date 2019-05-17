Does Sharife Cooper Deserve a Top 5 Ranking?! EYBL Session 2 Highlights

by May 17, 2019
24

Sharife Cooper had an absolutely outstanding junior season, winning the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year by racking up impressive averages of 27.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.

Cooper enters the AAU season as one of the best point guards in the country. But his ridiculously quick-twitch and explosive game begs the question: Is he simply the best high school player, period?

Check out his other highlights below!

RELATED: Had to Grind Like That to Shine Like This: 5⭐️ Sharife Cooper Is a Problem

 
You Might Also Like

‘Me’: Draymond Green Says He’s the Best Defender Ever

1 hour ago
159

Giannis Antetokounmpo: East ‘Definitely Open’ Without LeBron James

1 hour ago
246
q ball

Kevin Durant Produced Documentary ‘Q Ball’ To Debut on FSI

2 hours ago
71

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

4 hours ago
426

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant’s Calf Strain a ‘Little More Serious Than We Thought’

4 hours ago
668

Stephen Curry Outduels Seth Curry in Game 2

6 hours ago
905

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Me’: Draymond Green Says He’s the Best Defender Ever

1 hour ago
159

Giannis Antetokounmpo: East ‘Definitely Open’ Without LeBron James

1 hour ago
246
q ball

Kevin Durant Produced Documentary ‘Q Ball’ To Debut on FSI

2 hours ago
71

BRAND NEW WAVE: LaMelo Ball Is Doing It His Way 🌊

3 hours ago
5,084

Does Sharife Cooper Deserve a Top 5 Ranking?! EYBL Session 2 Highlights

3 hours ago
24