Don’t Make Nico Mannion Mad! 😤Intense Rivals Shadow Mountain vs. Pinnacle!

The bragging rights for best high school in Phoenix is always up for grabs whenever Shadow Mountain and Pinnacle face off. Nico Mannion, who scored 37 points, led Pinnacle to a win, including a last-second buzzer beater that had the home crowd in an uproar.

Nico Mannion vs. Shadow Mountain was the GAME OF THE YEAR 🤯 @niccolomannion 🎥: https://t.co/rlwgG04Fpi pic.twitter.com/JBVGLq2p5f — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 1, 2018

Also, don’t try to get in Mannion’s head either because he’ll tune you out and more than likely drop a 30-piece on your team. Just look at what he did in front of a crowd of hecklers on the road below.