Don’t Make Nico Mannion Mad! 😤Intense Rivals Shadow Mountain vs. Pinnacle!

by December 03, 2018
25

The bragging rights for best high school in Phoenix is always up for grabs whenever Shadow Mountain and Pinnacle face off. Nico Mannion, who scored 37 points, led Pinnacle to a win, including a last-second buzzer beater that had the home crowd in an uproar.

Also, don’t try to get in Mannion’s head either because he’ll tune you out and more than likely drop a 30-piece on your team. Just look at what he did in front of a crowd of hecklers on the road below.

