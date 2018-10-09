‘I Don’t Want to Be Here, Anyway!’: Steve Kerr Ejected from Preseason Game

On his way to the locker room early in the third quarter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr waved goodbye and yelled at referee Ben Taylor that he didn’t even want to be part of Monday night’s 117-109 preseason loss to the visiting Phoenix Suns.
Kerr earned the ejection after protesting an illegal-screen call on Stephen Curry.
In a meaningless preseason game against the Suns, the Warriors faced an important question tonight: With boredom sure to be an issue for the second straight season, how can Golden State play with necessary bravado without getting overly heated? https://t.co/7YDh4cPxje
— Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 9, 2018
Golden State’s players said they appreciated their coach showing so much emotion in an otherwise meaningless exhibition game.
Per the SF Chronicle:
“I don’t want to be here, anyway!” Kerr shouted. “I don’t want to be here!”
But almost as troubling for fans as Golden State’s rash of technical fouls was its lack of precision. In addition to letting Phoenix shoot 51.2 percent from the field, it committed 18 turnovers and 26 fouls.
“We have had a really good camp,” Kerr said. “Tonight we ran into a team that played harder than we did.”