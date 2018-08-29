Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

Draymond Green says that LeBron James found himself over the last four years, and truly “became LeBron James.”

Green, appearing on James’ new TV show “The Shop,” feels that LeBron was previously hesitant to stake his claim as the world’s greatest basketball player.

Warriors' Draymond Green said Lakers' LeBron James finally 'found himself' in Michael Jordan-like fashion during his second Cleveland tenure From James's new HBO Sports show 'The Shop' pic.twitter.com/M8Oq40842J — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 29, 2018

Green says Michael Jordan‘s mystique was in part due to him announcing “I’m here” from the jump.

Per HBO:

“I think you should say that. I think you should believe that,” Green said about James being the best player in the NBA. “And you should definitely let the world know that. I think Bron over the last four years became LeBron James. And it wasn’t nothing to do with winning, and it wasn’t nothing to do with stats. He found himself. People didn’t start to view him as they view him now, until he became that force, that man to say, ‘I’m here.’ I feel like for years he shied away from saying, ‘I’m here.’ And when he started to say, ‘F— y’all, I’m here,’ that’s when he became who he is, and no one would have ever said that until he did it himself.”

