Draymond Green: ‘Only Old Age Will Get Us’

by October 12, 2018
Draymond Green says “only old age” can derail Golden State’s dynastic run.

The addition of DeMarcus Cousins this summer will make this best Warriors squad yet, according to Green.

The voluble All-Star forward adds that he believes the Dubs could beat the Showtime Lakers and Michael Jordan‘s historic Chicago Bulls.

Per ESPN:

Do you tell them, ‘Kids, that was the greatest team of all time'”?
Green: “For sure. Without a doubt. However, it’s all subjective. Do I think we could beat the ’80s Lakers and the ’96 Bulls? Yes, I think we’d beat them the way the game is played today.”

You’re not covering Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], bro.
Green: “But Kareem isn’t chasing me around the court, either. Yeah, Michael Jordan was probably the greatest, but Jordan can’t shoot the [3-pointer] like Steph [Curry]. Those teams weren’t built to shoot or defend 3s or get up and down. The way the game is played today, we would’ve beat them. In the game they played then, they probably would’ve beat us.”

With Boogie on board, how good can this team be?
Green: “I think it can be our best team. It will be. I’m confident in that. He [DeMarcus Cousins] adds an element we never had — a guy you can throw the ball to in the post every play, and he can go get a bucket.”

How will this dynasty end?
Green: “Klay [Thompson] and Kevin [Durant] are free agents next year. I’m a free agent in 2020. What decisions will we make? Let’s wait and see. But if we stay together, only old age will get us — and not anytime soon.”

