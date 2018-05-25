Draymond Green: Warriors to Force Game 7 vs Houston

Golden State is down 3-2 to the Rockets and facing elimination, but Draymond Green is confident the Warriors will be returning to Houston for a do-or-die Game 7.

"We know we can win two games. A sense of 'you've been there before' is always a good feeling." Draymond Green on the Warriors confidence moving forward. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/zXd6Akx9ni — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 25, 2018

The defending NBA champs went down 98-94 in Game 5, prompting Green to issue a victory guarantee ahead of Satruday night’s Game 6 in Oakland.

Draymond Green confident Warriors will survive, telling ESPN: “We'll be back here for Game 7… You'd be a fool not to believe me.” https://t.co/CjfidWQ5Gs — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 25, 2018

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr says he likes the position his team finds itself in.

Per ESPN: