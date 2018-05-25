Draymond Green: Warriors to Force Game 7 vs Houston

by May 25, 2018
1,454

Golden State is down 3-2 to the Rockets and facing elimination, but Draymond Green is confident the Warriors will be returning to Houston for a do-or-die Game 7.

The defending NBA champs went down 98-94 in Game 5, prompting Green to issue a victory guarantee ahead of Satruday night’s Game 6 in Oakland.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr says he likes the position his team finds itself in.

Per ESPN:

“I feel great about where we are right now,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead following a 98-94 win Thursday night. “That may sound crazy, but I feel it. I know exactly what I’m seeing out there, and we defended them beautifully tonight. We got everything we needed. Just too many turnovers, too many reaches, and if we settle down a little bit, we’re going to be in really good shape.”

In the locker room, Curry and Draymond Green were discussing the vibe of this series and they agreed that it reminded them of the series with the Memphis Grizzlies from three years ago. They found themselves down 2-1 before winning three straight to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

When told by ESPN that these Rockets are not the Grizzlies, Green responded assertively: “We’ll be back here for Game 7.”

And when questioned about the team’s inconsistencies of late, Green replied with: “You’d be a fool not to believe me. If you don’t ever believe anything I say, believe this. We’re a group of champions.”

  


