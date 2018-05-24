Draymond Green: Warriors ‘Kind of Pissed Off’ Heading into Game 5

The Western Conference Finals are tied at 2-2, and the Golden State Warriors are “kind of pissed off” ahead of Thursday night’s Game 5 in Houston.
Draymond Green says the defending NBA champs know they “let one slip away” in the Rockets’ 95-92 Game 4 victory.
Draymond Green on the team’s mood: “Kind of pissed off.” pic.twitter.com/R3jzhn4X6L
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 24, 2018
“Kind of pissed off. We know we let one slip away,” Green said following Wednesday’s practice.
“But encouraged as well. I love the way this team responds when our back is against the wall. I don’t mind our backs being against the wall because I know what we’re capable of and I know the level of focus and intensity level our team brings when that is the case.”
Kevin Durant added that the Dubs will play a more “aggressive and angry” brand of basketball tonight.
Per the Mercury News:
“A couple of our guys in the locker room talk about how exciting this is. This is true playoff basketball,” [Stephen] Curry said. “This is what brings the best out of you. I like where we’re at. Obviously I’d like yesterday to go differently. But we’re still in good shape.”
Part of the reason: the Warriors have an outlet to pour their frustrations. They can unload it on the Rockets.
“You want to correct the mistakes, play more aggressive and angry and smart at the same time,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said. “You can channel that in the right direction. You know this team is tough to beat, especially at home, so we’re looking forward to going out her and see if we can get it done. I’m confident we can go out and play well.”