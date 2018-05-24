Draymond Green: Warriors ‘Kind of Pissed Off’ Heading into Game 5

The Western Conference Finals are tied at 2-2, and the Golden State Warriors are “kind of pissed off” ahead of Thursday night’s Game 5 in Houston.

Draymond Green says the defending NBA champs know they “let one slip away” in the Rockets’ 95-92 Game 4 victory.

Draymond Green on the team’s mood: “Kind of pissed off.” pic.twitter.com/R3jzhn4X6L — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 24, 2018

“Kind of pissed off. We know we let one slip away,” Green said following Wednesday’s practice. “But encouraged as well. I love the way this team responds when our back is against the wall. I don’t mind our backs being against the wall because I know what we’re capable of and I know the level of focus and intensity level our team brings when that is the case.”

Kevin Durant added that the Dubs will play a more “aggressive and angry” brand of basketball tonight.

Per the Mercury News: