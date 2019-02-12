Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Watch Zaire Have BREAKOUT Season! ⚡️

Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, just finished up a stellar junior campaign at American Heritage (FL) HS. As one of the top players in the 2020 class, Zaire continues to show flashes of the elder Wade every time he hits the court.

Peep some of the Young Flash’s games from this season below.

Zaire Wade Drops 32 in OT Thriller ⚡️

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Watch Zaire Wade Catch First POSTER DUNK! ⚡️

Young FLASH ⚡️ Zaire Wade Drops 26!

Zaire Wade is Young Flash! ⚡️ Lookin’ Like His Pops!

Zaire Wade Was Cookin’ in Front of Dwyane Wade at the Kruel Showcase ⚡️

Zaire Wade Has INSANE Pull-Up Game! 🔥 Drops 22 in Hostile Gym!