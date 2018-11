Eighth grade Canadian phenom Elijah Fisher is already putting people on notice, recently dominating the MSHTV Camp.

A Toronto native, Fisher is ferocious on the court and shows he’s among the best in the 2023 class.

8th Grader Elijah Fisher is the next ⭐️ from Canada! 🇨🇦 @MSHTVCamp 🎥: https://t.co/D5zqxxviPy pic.twitter.com/j6PsPEj7mV — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) October 30, 2018

