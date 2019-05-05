Ep. 1 of the LEAGUEFITS PLAYOFFS Powered by 1800 Tequila

It’s officially here: the LeagueFits Playoffs powered by 1800 Tequila just dropped on our SLAM NBA YouTube Channel and you HAVE to check it out.

We took the 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket, but instead of breaking things down with X’s and O’s, we brought in NBA’s styles greatest minds to break down the League’s waviest players. Nick Young aka Swaggy P rocked out with Jordan Clarkson, a member of last year’s LeagueFits All-Drip Team, and professional style coach Allen Onyia, to judge the NBA’s best-dressed hoopers in the playoffs.

Check out Ep. 1 above for the first round and stay tuned for Ep. 2 and 3 in the upcoming weeks. In addition to matching up players in the NBA Playoffs, we’ll also feature surprise match-ups involving Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson.

