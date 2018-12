Cashmere (WA) guard Hailey Van Lith got game! The crafty guard proved why she’s currently a top-5 player in the Class of 2020, dropping an easy 36 points in a 68-37 blowout win over King’s (WA) on Saturday. SHE GOT GAME! 😈 Hailey Van Lith Dropped 36! @haileyvll 🎥: https://t.co/sJ0NI4lQ11 pic.twitter.com/43olJ9bphO — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 4, 2018

