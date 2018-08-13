‘Heat Only’: Dwyane Wade Only Willing to Play in Miami

by August 13, 2018
32

Should Dwyane Wade suit up next season, it will only be for the Miami Heat.

The decision whether to play or retire, however, has yet to be made.

Wade, 36, adds that there is no ticking “clock” on making up his mind.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“Heat only. If I play the game of basketball this year, it’ll be in a Miami uniform,” he told media at the event at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, with audio of that session provided by the NBA. “If I don’t, I’ll be living in Miami and somewhere else probably.”

If Wade returns, it would be to a crowded backcourt that includes Dion Waiters returning from last season’s ankle surgery, as well as Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder. Wade played as a reserve during last season’s return, but often was on the court at the close of games.

“As much as I would love to be back, you got so many different things that you look at, that I have to look at,” he said. “My teammates have been great. The young guys, you want to be there for them, but, also, you want to play. So it’s a lot of different things that come into play there. But, ultimately, no matter what happens, I’m a Lifer, Miami Heat for life.”

Related
Dwyane Wade: ‘Time Will Tell’ What He Does Next Season

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Hassan Whiteside: ‘I Feel Like My Regular Self Again’

1 week ago
2,729
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

2 weeks ago
3,385
High School

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆

2 weeks ago
7,065
NBA

Dwyane Wade: ‘Time Will Tell’ What He Does Next Season

2 weeks ago
3,438
NBA

Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

2 weeks ago
68,567
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: ‘Only I Know’ When to Accept Bench Role

2 weeks ago
9,034
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Heat Only’: Dwyane Wade Only Willing to Play in Miami

13 mins ago
32

Stan Van Gundy ‘Really Lost’ on Coaching Future

43 mins ago
235
Cassius Stanley, Josh Christopher

Cassius Stanley and Josh Christopher Battle at The Academy

12 hours ago
370

Kobe Bryant Teaches Alabama Football Team About Leadership 🙌

2 days ago
1,338

John Wall Takes On Terry Rozier in Private NBA Run 👀

2 days ago
3,294