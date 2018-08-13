‘Heat Only’: Dwyane Wade Only Willing to Play in Miami

Should Dwyane Wade suit up next season, it will only be for the Miami Heat.

The decision whether to play or retire, however, has yet to be made.

Wade, 36, adds that there is no ticking “clock” on making up his mind.

“Heat only. If I play the game of basketball this year, it’ll be in a Miami uniform,” he told media at the event at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, with audio of that session provided by the NBA. “If I don’t, I’ll be living in Miami and somewhere else probably.” If Wade returns, it would be to a crowded backcourt that includes Dion Waiters returning from last season’s ankle surgery, as well as Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder. Wade played as a reserve during last season’s return, but often was on the court at the close of games. “As much as I would love to be back, you got so many different things that you look at, that I have to look at,” he said. “My teammates have been great. The young guys, you want to be there for them, but, also, you want to play. So it’s a lot of different things that come into play there. But, ultimately, no matter what happens, I’m a Lifer, Miami Heat for life.”

