Emoni Bates is a walking cheat code. Bates, a 6-7 small forward from Michigan, is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 and drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant. Running with Bates Fundamentals in the EYBL, Emoni dominating the second stop in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Bates went up against Bronny James and Strive for Greatness earlier in the weekend.