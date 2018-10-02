‘I Was Huge into Conspiracies’: Kyrie Irving Sorry for Flat Earth Theory

by October 02, 2018
1,804

Kyrie Irving issued an apology to “all the science teachers” for having pushed the flat Earth conspiracy theory.

“I just love hearing the debate,” Irving said months ago, igniting this silly saga.

The All-Star point guard learned that certain thoughts are best kept in “intimate conversations.”

Per the AP:

“I’m sorry,” the Boston Celtics star said. “To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said, as the room attending his session laughed. “I apologize. I apologize.”

He said Monday he’d like to have the matter put to rest, and noted that this escapade was a good lesson of how words that come from influential people can have enormous power.

“At the time, I was like huge into conspiracies,” Irving said. “And everybody’s been there.”

Related
Kyrie Irving: ‘There is No Real Picture of Earth’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gordon Hayward Drops 10 Points, 3 Rebounds in Return 🎥

3 days ago
927
NBA

Draymond Green: Kyrie Irving Should Believe Celtics Can Beat Warriors

4 days ago
4,257
NBA

‘I’m Glad I Did’: Jayson Tatum on Bumping LeBron James Following Poster Dunk

4 days ago
9,514
NBA

Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson Beef Over Eastern Conference

5 days ago
2,268
NBA

Klay Thompson: Celtics are the Warriors’ Biggest Threat

5 days ago
6,496
NBA

Kyrie Irving Talks 2019 Free Agency: ‘We’re Pretty F-ing Good Here’ in Boston

6 days ago
991
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Markelle Fultz Shows Off Improved Jumper in Preseason Win Over Magic 🔥

2 hours ago
435

‘I Was Huge into Conspiracies’: Kyrie Irving Sorry for Flat Earth Theory

5 hours ago
1,804

Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

5 hours ago
374

Deandre Ayton Dominates in Preseason Debut

6 hours ago
1,108

10 Best Hip-Hop Sneaker Brand Collaborations 👟🎶

21 hours ago
3,049