‘I Need That Bad’: Draymond Green Gunning for Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green is “pissed” that he only made All-Defense second-team last season, and he’s hell-bent on winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2018-19.

It bears noting that should Green win DPOY, he’ll be eligible for a super-max contract extension this summer.

The All-Star forward says he and the Golden State Warriors are enjoying the regular season a lot more than last year.

Draymond Green on how different things feel this season compared to last season: "It feels way different. It's more enjoyable. Last season, I think we went into the season with the wrong mindset." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 1, 2018

“I need that,” Green said Wednesday night after the Golden State Warriors’ 131-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. “I need that bad. Real bad. I made second team all-defense last year. I’m pissed about that still. I’ll be pissed until I right that, so that’s a serious goal of mine this year. And I’m on it every night.” Green said he wakes up each morning with the award on his mind. “Absolutely,” he said. “I’m pissed. Second-team All-Defense, that’s disrespectful.”

