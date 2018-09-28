‘I’m Glad I Did’: Jayson Tatum on Bumping LeBron James Following Poster Dunk

Jayson Tatum punctuated his terrific performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last summer with a dunk in LeBron James‘ grill late in the fourth quarter.

Tatum says he doesn’t know why he chest-bumped King James and yelled in his face following the jam.

The 20-year-old stud, however, has no regrets.

Per GQ:

“I don’t know why I yelled and bumped him,” he says now. “But I’m glad I did. I will always remember that. But I was running back on defense like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I couldn’t believe what I just did.” The next possession down the court, his team trailing by two, the Boston crowd poised to explode into frenzy at the bidding of their young king, Tatum found himself with the ball on the wing. A true Mamba disciple, he shot his shot—a difficult, off-the-dribble three—and drained it. Just like a killer would.

