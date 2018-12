IMG Academy, along with Hunnington Prep, DeMatha and Sunrise Christian, headed south, to Texas to take on some of the top schools and players in the state. The ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest featured some outstanding talent including, Josh Green, Noah Farrakhan, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, De’Vion Harmon and more. Peep the footage below.

