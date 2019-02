IMG Academy has proven to be among the top national powerhouses this year, and on Tuesday, they faced off against YouTube sensation Julian Newman. It didn’t end well for Julian Newman and his Downey Christian (FL) squad.

IMG ended up taking home the 97-37 dub on Senior Night. Peep all the highlights in the video above.

RELATED:

Julian Newman vs. Floyd Mayweather Head to Head 😱?!?!