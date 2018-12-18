IMG Academy Wins EASY Debut at City of Palms Classic! 🌴

by December 18, 2018
19

Is IMG Academy the best team in the country? With a strong starting five, they continue to prove why they’re coming for that No. 1 spot as they cruised to an easy W in the 46th Annual City of Palms Classic. Josh Green led the way with 23 points and North Carolina commit Armando Bacot Jr posted a double-double.

The Answer even pulled up to watch IMG Academy hoop at the Battle of the Rock Tournament earlier this month.

     
IMG Academy Wins EASY Debut at City of Palms Classic! 🌴

