The Ja Morant show continued on Saturday as Murray State faced off against SIU-Edwardsville. At halftime, Murray State was losing 38-32, but they managed to turn up in the second half.

Morant ended up dropping 20 points with 6 assists in an 86-55 blowout (see video above).

Be sure to check out Morant’s highlights from Murray State’s 86-75 win over Eastern Illinois last Thursday below.

