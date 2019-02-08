Ja Morant Shines with Smooth Double-Double!

Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant has burst onto the national scene this year, showcasing his impressive athleticism and superior scoring and playmaking skills.

Last night in an 86-75 win against Eastern Illinois, the 6-3 sophomore continued his superb season by dropping a clean 23 points, 11 assists and 3 steals on an efficient 4-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Check out all the highlights in the video above.

Morant has skyrocketed up draft boards and is considered a potential top-5 pick. The high-flying guard is averaging 24.1 points, 10.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 50.4 percent shooting on the season.

With multiple point-guard needy teams expected to be in the lottery, Morant won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.