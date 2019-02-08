Ja Morant Shines with Smooth Double-Double!

by February 08, 2019
116

Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant has burst onto the national scene this year, showcasing his impressive athleticism and superior scoring and playmaking skills.

Last night in an 86-75 win against Eastern Illinois, the 6-3 sophomore continued his superb season by dropping a clean 23 points, 11 assists and 3 steals on an efficient 4-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Check out all the highlights in the video above.

Morant has skyrocketed up draft boards and is considered a potential top-5 pick. The high-flying guard is averaging 24.1 points, 10.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 50.4 percent shooting on the season.

With multiple point-guard needy teams expected to be in the lottery, Morant won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

 
