Four-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim stole the show in Philadelphia this weekend at the PSA Showcase, dropping an easy 30-piece against Macduffie (MA).

Son of former SLAM cover star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the 6-5 junior added 13 rebounds in an 82-69 victory for Blair Academy (NJ).

James Bouknight of Macduffie hyped the crowd with a bouncy tip slam in the first half and finished with a loud 28 points.

RELATED:

Y’all Must Have Forgot | Shareef Abdur-Rahim | SLAM 203 feature story