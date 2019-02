Five-star forward Jaden McDaniels is quickly becoming known as one of the most promising—if not the most promising—prospects in the senior class.

He moved from unranked to top-10 after a big weekend in the EYBL this past spring, and now he’s taking over.

At 6-11, he can do it all, and he showed it on senior night as he dropped 51 points (above) in Federal Way’s (WA) 106-42 blowout win over Beamer (WA).