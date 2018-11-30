Shadow Mountain, known for their frenetic pace and aggressive press scheme, is looking to hoist a third straight state championship this year in the state of Arizona.

The team is off to a great start, handling Paradise Valley to the tune of an 81-63 victory on Tuesday.

The team is led by ASU commit Jaelen House and coached by former NBA player Mike Bibby, who spent the summer as an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies’ Summer League squad.

House and Bibby have won a combined 80 games together over the years. After this opening performance, a 3-peat is definitely within reach.

