They’re Back! Jaelen House & Shadow Mountain Season Opener! 🔥

by November 30, 2018
20

Shadow Mountain, known for their frenetic pace and aggressive press scheme, is looking to hoist a third straight state championship this year in the state of Arizona.

The team is off to a great start, handling Paradise Valley to the tune of an 81-63 victory on Tuesday.

The team is led by ASU commit Jaelen House and coached by former NBA player Mike Bibby, who spent the summer as an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies’ Summer League squad.

House and Bibby have won a combined 80 games together over the years. After this opening performance, a 3-peat is definitely within reach.

RELATED:
Mike Bibby leads Shadow Mountain to Second Consecutive State Championship

  
You Might Also Like
High School

Mike Bibby Leads Shadow Mountain HS To Second Consecutive State Title

9 months ago
1,680
NBA

OG Mike B

1 year ago
2,016
Mike Bibby
Photos

Mike Bibby’s Best On-Court Jordans

2 years ago
1,076
1997 arizona
College

An Oral History of the 1997 Arizona Wildcats

2 years ago
238
College

Young Kings

2 years ago
471
SLAMTV

Fat Joe Says Mike Bibby Once Choked Him Out Over Sneakers

2 years ago
1,587
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
nico mannion

Nico Mannion Silences Hecklers with 32-Point Blowout

57 mins ago
22

Kyrie Irving: Gordon Hayward ‘Passing a Little Too Much’

1 hour ago
359
Shadow Mountain

They’re Back! Jaelen House & Shadow Mountain Season Opener! 🔥

2 hours ago
20
shaqir oneal dunk

Shaqir O’Neal Is NEXT UP After His First In-Game Dunk

4 hours ago
131

LeBron James ‘Battling’ With How to Lead the Lakers

5 hours ago
4,162