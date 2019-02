Jaelen House and his Shadow Mountain boys got it done once again last night in the Arizona Class 4A semifinal game at Grand Canyon University.

House finished with 29 points, 6 dimes and 2 steals in a 77-70 win over Salpointe Catholic (AZ) on Friday.

They’ve won three straight state championships, can they do it again?!

