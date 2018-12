Texas Tech commit Jahmius Ramsey went to work against Denton Guyer, the No. 1-ranked team in Texas, and faced off against De’Vion Harmon and Jalen Wilson. Ramsey came out with the last laugh, scoring 34 points en route to a win.

Last month, Ramsey faced off against Tyrese Maxey, a Kentucky commit, in the Lonestar State.