Jalen Green GOES OFF for 29 Points in MLK Classic! 🦄

by January 22, 2019
23

Jalen Green, the No. 1-ranked junior in the nation, makes putting up 20-plus-point performances look light. In yesterday’s MLK Classic in Northern California, Green put up an easy 29 points.

Earlier this month, we mic’d up Green to give us a look at what practice looks like at San Joaquin Memorial (CA) HS.

Go behind the scenes with Green as his squad faced off against Nico Mannion and Pinnacle (AZ) HS in early January.

The five-star guard also showed out at the Torrey Pines Holiday Invitational in San Diego in December.

How are Green’s 1s? The Fresno-bred hooper went at it with his teammate Juice in King of the Court.

 
