Jalen Green has been unstoppable lately, showcasing exactly why he’s regarded unanimously as the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class.

Green’s San Joaquin Memorial High School defeated Torrey Pines 61-58 in a nail-biter. Green dropped a clean 31 points on an efficient 10-17 from the field as well as a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Check out Green’s imposing night in the highlights above!

