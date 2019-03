Five-star guard Jalen Green just finished up a dominant junior season at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, CA.

Leader of #UnicornFam, the 6-6 Green can do just about everything on the court—from high-flying dunks to step-back threes.

Check out the video above for 29 minutes (!!!) of Green’s best junior season highlights!

