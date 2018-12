Jalen Green is putting Fresno hoops on the map. At 6-5, the shooting guard from San Joaquin Memorial (CS) HS is the No. 1 junior in the nation and continues to show why he’s at the top when it comes to getting buckets on the hardwood.

In our latest episode of King of the Court, Green goes up against and teammate Justin Hueslkamp aka Juice.

Last week, the five-star guard put up a 30-piece against Redondo Union (CA).