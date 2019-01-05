Jalen Lecque & The Brewster Boyz Hit the Bahamas 🏝️

by January 05, 2019
34

Jalen Lecque and the Brewster Boyz kicked off their season in style this year, playing their first three games in Nassau, Bahamas. This was the first time Lecque played with his new team, and the Bobcats showed real quick that they’re one of the most exciting and dominant teams in America.

With co-stars Terrence Clarke, Alonzo Gaffney and Kai Jones, Brewster Academy is not only entertaining on the court, they’re a trip off the court. This is Episode 2 of the Jalen Lecque saga—stay tuned for more.

Check out Episode 1 below:

    
