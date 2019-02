Jalen Lecque and Brewster Academy lost a 60-61 nail-biter against New Hampton High School. The Brewster boys had only lost two previous games this season before the shocking upset.

Lecque has had an explosive season, even treating the entire Boston Celtics scouting staff to a dazzling display this past month.

