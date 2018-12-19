Jalen Lecque, Jalen Green & More! 😱 Insane SLAM Top 25 Countdown! 🔥

Jalen Lecque. Jalen Green. Jalen McDaniels. Zaire Wade. Vernon Carey. Cole Anthony.
In this week’s SLAM Top 25 Countdown, we feature some of the hottest high school players in the nation as well as some emerging stars.
Jaden McDaniels & Cole Anthony Headline SLAM Top 25 Countdown! 🤯@Jmcdaniels7 @The_ColeAnthony
🎥: https://t.co/HwJrxSzBs4 pic.twitter.com/JKCqPZ5SEy
— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 19, 2018
LaMelo Ball, Jalen Green and Noah Farrakhan recently headlined our SLAM Top 10 Plays of the Week.