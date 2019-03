Jalen Lecque and Brewster Academy (NH) won the National Prep Championship in a 67-51 win over Scotland Campus (PA) on Thursday.

The Brewster boys have had some ups and downs this season, but the squad got it done when it mattered most.

Lecque finished with 24 points and was named MVP. Check out all the highlights in the video above.

