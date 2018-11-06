Jamal Murray: Celtics Know ‘I Was Trying to Get 50’

Jamal Murray had 48 points Monday night with time winding down and the outcome no longer in doubt, when he launched a three-pointer in an effort to crack the 50-point barrier.

It was a “bullshit move,” according to Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving admits he was bothered by Jamal Murray’s late shot for 50 (called it a “bullshit move”). But stressed he didn’t want to make a big deal of it and praised Murray’s performance overall. pic.twitter.com/avJyodr7dS — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 6, 2018

Murray’s career night led the Denver Nuggets (9-1) past the visiting Boston Celtics 115-107, and the 21-year-old star guard conceded that his emotions led to the unwritten no-no.

Per the AP: