Jason Williams, aka White Chocolate, became a basketball icon for his flashy play on the court.

In a recent visit to the NBA Store in NYC, J-Will spoke about how he cultivated his creative instincts.

Since retiring, he’s continued to keep it real with his supporters—including a pair of Kings fans that traveled all the way from Sacramento to see him in NYC!

