Jeff Green: ‘I Almost Lost it All’

Jeff Green underwent heart surgery six years ago following a routine physical by the Celtics, and now, he’s helped the Cavs beat Boston and return to the NBA Finals.

The 31-year-old is thankful for the second chance he’s gotten at both life and basketball.

Cavaliers report: Jeff Green reaches his goal of playing in Finals after open heart surgery: ‘I almost lost it all’ https://t.co/rVwEyboIzn — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) May 28, 2018

Green stepped up in Kevin Love‘s absence from Game 7, finishing with 19 points in Cleveland’s 87-79 victory.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal: