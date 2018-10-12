Jimmy Butler Held Players-Only Meeting With T-Wolves Teammates

by October 12, 2018
1,833

Jimmy Butler called a players-only meeting Thursday following his memorable and jaw-dropping return to practice a day before.

Butler told his Timberwolves teammates that his problems are largely with Minnesota’s front office, which has yet to fulfill his trade demand.

The T-Wolves called off practice with no reason given for the last-minute change.

Per ESPN:

Butler said he reiterated to players in the meeting that his issues were with management and not his teammates.

At least one member of the Timberwolves, however, disputed that it was a players-only meeting. Guard Jeff Teague, in his second year with the team, tweeted “it wasn’t no players meeting,” after the first reports surfaced.

Butler said in Wednesday’s interview with ESPN that the source of his discontent is what he sees as the team’s lack of a commitment to winning.

“I think that’s the part everybody doesn’t see,” Butler said. “I’m not going to say no names. I’m going to be honest, if your number one priority isn’t winning, people can tell. That’s the battle. Now there is a problem between people. That’s where the disconnect is.”

Related
Jimmy Butler Says He Plays the Hardest in Minnesota

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jimmy Butler Says He Plays the Hardest in Minnesota

1 day ago
4,105
NBA

Jimmy Butler Kept it REAL: Relationship with Timberwolves ‘Not Fixed’

2 days ago
1,462
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Screamed ‘You Can’t Win Without Me’ at Timberwolves’ Practice 😳

2 days ago
9,917
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Reiterates Trade Desire in Meeting with Tom Thibodeau

3 days ago
1,792
Jimmy Butler
NBA

Report: Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Miami Heat ‘Falls Apart’

5 days ago
8,424
NBA

‘Most Guys Would Have Been Retired’: Derrick Rose is Still Hooping

1 week ago
5,633
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green: ‘Only Old Age Will Get Us’

1 hour ago
113

LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak ‘Means a Lot’

1 hour ago
117

‘That Would Be Awesome’: Warriors Hope to Land Five Players on Team USA

1 hour ago
894

Jabari Parker: Bench Role ‘Would Be a Huge Adjustment’

1 hour ago
148

‘Best Thing I’ve Done’: Kyrie Irving Relishes Forcing Trade to Celtics

1 hour ago
55