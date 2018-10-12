Jimmy Butler Held Players-Only Meeting With T-Wolves Teammates

Jimmy Butler called a players-only meeting Thursday following his memorable and jaw-dropping return to practice a day before.

Butler told his Timberwolves teammates that his problems are largely with Minnesota’s front office, which has yet to fulfill his trade demand.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Several players spoke up in players-only meeting, but Butler led it, made known his issues with management. His message was similar to one he displayed Wednesday: I run this. He's far too competitive to sit real games. https://t.co/Cwo8OCFY8m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2018

The T-Wolves called off practice with no reason given for the last-minute change.

Per ESPN:

Butler said he reiterated to players in the meeting that his issues were with management and not his teammates. At least one member of the Timberwolves, however, disputed that it was a players-only meeting. Guard Jeff Teague, in his second year with the team, tweeted “it wasn’t no players meeting,” after the first reports surfaced. Butler said in Wednesday’s interview with ESPN that the source of his discontent is what he sees as the team’s lack of a commitment to winning. “I think that’s the part everybody doesn’t see,” Butler said. “I’m not going to say no names. I’m going to be honest, if your number one priority isn’t winning, people can tell. That’s the battle. Now there is a problem between people. That’s where the disconnect is.”

Related

Jimmy Butler Says He Plays the Hardest in Minnesota