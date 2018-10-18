Jimmy Butler: ‘I Just Want to Hoop and Be Out There With My Soldiers’

Jimmy Butler said he had “no worries in the world” prior to making his season debut Wednesday night for Minnesota.

Butler told reporters he feels “fortunate to be able to play basketball every day” with his T-Wolves teammates.

The All-Star guard finished with 23 points (on 9-23 shooting) and seven rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 112-108 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Per the Star Tribune:

“I have no worries in the world,” Butler said after shootaround Wednesday. “I’m fortunate to be able to play basketball every day with these incredible group of guys and seriously just going out and playing basketball.” If you watched the Wolves after shootaround Wednesday you might think there was nothing abnormal about the start to the season. Teammates were joking around, Butler included, before boarding their bus back to their hotel. But the Wolves find themselves in an awkward position to start the year with Butler wanting out of town. But for Wednesday, they had a game to play. “I just want to hoop and be out there with my soldiers, go to war, try to the best of my ability help us win,” Butler said.

