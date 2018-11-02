Joel Embiid Hangs 41 Points and 13 Rebounds on the Clippers

Joel Embiid dominated the LA Clippers to the tune of 41 points and 13 boards Thursday night, leading the Sixers to a 122-113 victory.
Philadelphia (5-4) has all five of its early-season wins at home.
#Sixers beat #Clippers to stay undefeated at home behind Joel Embiid’s 41-point night https://t.co/rWK7FQGOEa via @phillydotcom
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 2, 2018
The Sixers blew a 22-point second-quarter lead, but were able to hang on for the W.
Per Philly.com:
“I can create my own shot and I can get anything on the basketball court when I want to,” Embiid said. “So it’s about being aggressive and staying within a concept within the game, the system, and dominating. … That’s what my teammates need me to do. When they need me to take over, I need to be there.”
This was his sixth time with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds this season. That’s the most by an NBA player through the first nine games since Hall of Famer Karl Malone had six during the 1988-89 season. Embiid also had four blocks.
“You could tell that he wanted to get off to a great start and set the tone,” [JJ] Redick said of Embiid’s dominating the first nine games.”I think he’s certainly taken a big leap. I think for the most part his passing has been remarkable and his patience and poise out of the post has been better.”